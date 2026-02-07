Maui News

Cold front to stall over Maui later today; Flood Watch in effect through Monday afternoon

February 7, 2026, 8:37 AM HST
Cold front to stall over Maui County. PC: NOAA/NWS (2.7.26)

A cold front will move into Molokaʻi this morning, then stall near Maui later today, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“This frontal boundary combined with increasing moisture and a disturbance aloft, will bring the potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and a few rumbles of thunder through Monday,” the NWS reports. “Breezy north to northeasterly winds will develop behind the front, with the trades then becoming very windy Sunday into Monday as strong high pressure builds north of the state.”

Conditions will gradually improve by mid to late next week, though breezy and showery trade wind weather is expected to persist, according to the NWS.

The short term focus calls for heavy rain and damaging wind potential over the weekend into early next week.

As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect from this afternoon through Monday afternoon. In addition to the flooding threat, very windy conditions are forecast to develop this weekend and continue through early next week, as a strong area of high pressure builds north of the islands.

