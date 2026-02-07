Storm prep and response. PC: Hawaiian Electric

5 p.m. Update: Hawaiian Electric prepared to respond to severe weather impacts this weekend; Customers urged to review emergency plans

Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor weather conditions and has crews standing by to respond to any outages resulting from severe weather this weekend, including possible thunderstorms, strong winds and flooding.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, there were around 70 customers without electricity on Oʻahu, and no outages on Hawaiʻi Island or in Maui County. More than 4,000 customers on Oʻahu who had been without power at some point during the day have had electricity restored.

With a National Weather Service high wind warning in effect from 6 a.m. tomorrow through 6 p.m. Monday, customers are urged to review family and business emergency plans, check their supplies and keep a close eye on weather forecasts. Visit hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter for preparation and safety tips.

Fallen tree branches or vegetation blown about by strong winds are the most common causes of power outages during severe weather. An outage may occur when vegetation falls or contacts power lines. This may happen higher in mountainous areas or deep in valleys, where winds and rainfall can be stronger, and may not be visible in residential and commercial areas.

In addition, heavy rains and flooding can create a risk of outages. During these conditions, water may seep underground and contact underground power lines, which can cause outages.

Hawaiian Electric’s preparations for the weekend included: