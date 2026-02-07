HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships rescheduled due to weather

The Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association has announced the cancellation and rescheduling of final-day matches for the 2026 Boys Soccer State Championships.

This decision follows National Weather Service alerts for a flood watch and high wind watch currently in effect for Oʻahu. Additionally, City and County of Honolulu officials have announced that the Waipiʻo Peninsula Soccer Complex will be closed to the public starting at 1 p.m. today, necessitating the removal of all scheduled afternoon activities.

As a result, the following adjustments have been made to the tournament schedule:

CONSOLATION MATCHES CANCELED

All consolation matches scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex outlying fields have been cancelled. These matches will not be rescheduled.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES RESCHEDULED

The Division I and Division II championship matches have been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium. The updated schedule is as follows:

Division II Championship: #1 KS-Hawaiʻi vs. #2 Kapaʻa – 4 p.m.

Division I Championship: #1 ʻIolani vs. Punahou – 6 p.m.

SPECTATOR INFORMATION

In addition to the primary announcement, the HHSAA provides the following details for fans:

Ticket Policy: Fans who purchased digital tickets via GoFan for Saturday’s matches will have their tickets honored on Wednesday. For those unable to attend the new date, refund requests can be submitted through the GoFan platform.

Broadcast Schedule: The HHSAA is working with Spectrum OC16 to adjust the live broadcast schedule. Updates regarding televised or streamed coverage for Wednesday’s matches will be posted on the HHSAA website once confirmed.

Weather Monitoring: HHSAA officials will continue to monitor field conditions at Waipiʻo Peninsula Soccer Complex leading up to Wednesday to ensure the pitch is playable after the storm subsides.

For further updates and the most current information, visit www.hhsaa.org.