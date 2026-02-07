Kahului intersection traffic lights blinking until repaired

Intersection of Wākea and Kamehameha avenues. When lights out or malfunctioning, treat intersection as four-way stop. PC: County of Maui

Kahului traffic lights on the neighborhood roadway intersection of Wākea and Kamehameha avenues are blinking due to an electrical issue, according to County of Maui Department of Public Works.

Any time traffic lights are out or blinking in error, motorists are encouraged to proceed as if it is a four-way stop, Maui Police Department said.

Due to safety issues, the electrical problem cannot be repaired at the Kahului intersection until the rain and severe weather passes, DPW said.

If intersection traffic lights are not working correctly, use a four-way stop approach. A four-way stop means every approach has a stop sign.

First to stop, first to go

If one vehicle clearly stops before the others, that driver goes first. Tie: Yield to the vehicle on your right

If two (or more) arrive at the same time, the driver on the left yields to the driver on the right. If someone hesitates, don’t both jump — reset and let the right-hand rule decide Straight beats left

If two vehicles are facing each other and arrive together: The one going straight goes first

The one turning left waits. Right turns usually don’t conflict

If paths don’t cross, drivers can often go at the same time (e.g., two cars both turning right).

Pedestrians always have the right of way.

For general information on DPW, visit mauicounty.gov/publicworks.