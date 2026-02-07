Maui News

Kula Community Association to host public meeting, Feb. 11

February 7, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Kula Community Association invites community members to attend its General Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, featuring timely updates on invasive species, water quality, watershed restoration, and East Maui water management. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the evening, beginning with food and informal conversation.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for pūpū and talk story with neighbors, followed by the formal meeting from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Our vision is to preserve open space, support agriculture, and maintain Kula’s rural character while working together to improve quality of life for our community,” said Jordan Hocker, President of the Kula Community Association. “This meeting brings together local experts to share important information and hear directly from residents.”

The evening’s program includes:

  • The Current State of the Little Fire Ant on Maui
    Lissa Strohecker, Maui Invasive Species Committee (MISC)
  • Waiakoa & Hāpapa Makai Water Quality and Coral Monitoring
    Liz Yannell, Hui O Ka Wai Ola
    John Starmer, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council
  • Restoration Work on the Slopes of Haleakalā
    Joe Imhoff, Kula Community Watershed Alliance and Haleakalā Biochar
  • Upcountry Updates on the East Maui Water Authority
    Gina Young, Director, East Maui Water Authority
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The meeting will conclude with closing remarks from KCA President Jordan Hocker at 8 p.m.

The Kula Community Association’s mission is to improve civic welfare and benefit the broader Kula community by fostering collaboration, education, and stewardship of the land and water resources that sustain Upcountry Maui.

For more information about the Kula Community Association, visit www.kulamaui.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments