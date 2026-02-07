Kula Community Association to host public meeting, Feb. 11

The Kula Community Association invites community members to attend its General Meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, featuring timely updates on invasive species, water quality, watershed restoration, and East Maui water management. The meeting is open to the public and will be held in the evening, beginning with food and informal conversation.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for pūpū and talk story with neighbors, followed by the formal meeting from 6 to 8 p.m.

“Our vision is to preserve open space, support agriculture, and maintain Kula’s rural character while working together to improve quality of life for our community,” said Jordan Hocker, President of the Kula Community Association. “This meeting brings together local experts to share important information and hear directly from residents.”

The evening’s program includes:

The Current State of the Little Fire Ant on Maui

Lissa Strohecker, Maui Invasive Species Committee (MISC)

Liz Yannell, Hui O Ka Wai Ola

John Starmer, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

Joe Imhoff, Kula Community Watershed Alliance and Haleakalā Biochar

Gina Young, Director, East Maui Water Authority

The meeting will conclude with closing remarks from KCA President Jordan Hocker at 8 p.m.

The Kula Community Association’s mission is to improve civic welfare and benefit the broader Kula community by fostering collaboration, education, and stewardship of the land and water resources that sustain Upcountry Maui.

For more information about the Kula Community Association, visit www.kulamaui.org.

