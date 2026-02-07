Mālama Kula to host monthly “Kula Kūpuna Talk Story” at Lahaina Brewing Co. Upcountry Taproom

Mālama Kula to host monthly “Kula Kūpuna Talk Story”

The grassroots nonprofit, Mālama Kula, hosts the third installment of their monthly “Kula Kūpuna Talk Story” series at Lahaina Brewing Co. Upcountry Taproom on Monday, Feb. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m.

“The series,” said Executive Director, Kyle Ellison, “is a way to further build resilient communities by meeting our neighbors, learning from our past, and sharing stories, history, and memories, from our respected residents who have lived it.”

“It fosters and develops a sense a place, further roots us in our Upcountry community, and also doubles as a chance to gather, talk story, and have a little fun.”

The event expands Mālama Kulaʻs series of community events, which also features their “Manaʻo on the Mountain” quarterly community potlucks, Kula Community Volunteer Work Days, which are held the first Saturday of each month, and the quarterly “Wine and Wattle” event, where participants help to pull baby wattle, and then pau hana and watch sunset in the field.

Each “Kula Kūpuna Talk Story” event features guest speakers who present and share about life and memories on Maui, and Mondayʻs event will feature longtime Kula residents, Shep and Abbie Murray.

To support the Kūpuna Talk Story series, Lahaina Brewing Co. has agreed to donate $2 from each one of their Talk Story beers that are sold on the date of the event.

Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m. onwards, participants on Monday will have the chance to take part in a 5-minute survey on the Kamehamenui Forest Management Plan.