Maui County Council honors DII football champions, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Kamehameha Schools Maui football team members pose for a photo with Maui County council members at the Council Chambers in Wailuku, Maui.

The Maui County Council unanimously approved a ceremonial resolution on Friday, congratulating the Kamehameha Schools Maui football team for winning the 2025 Division II State Championship.

Introduced by Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura, the resolution recognizes the second consecutive state title in football for Kamehameha Schools Maui.

“The Kamehameha Schools Maui football program has demonstrated sustained excellence by winning back-to-back state titles, and appearing in 4 of the last 5 state championship games,” shared Sugimura. “The team members have represented their school and Maui Nui with class, pride, and honor. I am honored to have introduced this resolution recognizing the hard work of our student-athletes and coaches.”

After winning the Maui Interscholastic League Division II Championship with an unblemished 8-0 record, the Warriors clinched the title in the First Hawaiian Bank/Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Division II State Championships with a commanding 48-24 victory over Waimea on Nov. 28, 2025 at Mililani High School on Oʻahu.

The team is led by head coach Ulima Afoa, and assistant coaches David Carino, Lance De Silva, Frank Abreu, Kawika Boro, Leo Delatori, Brian Harris, Kevin O’Brien, Alika Guerrero, Brandon Kang, Verne Merrill, Kaeo Ripani, Christian Rosenthal, Cy Hamasaki, Dane Abarra, Taylor Kamakawiwoole, John Liti, Jay Magbual, Kaeo Rapani, Lemoe Tua.

The championship winning team consists of players Frank Abreu, Loeka Adams, Ilima Aganos-Kamalii, Kamahao Akima, Rhymez Alconcel, Cyrus Andrade, Logan Andrade, Tevyn Apo, Loea Asuega-Stark, Judiah Banaay, Bruce Beltran, Kekoa Brown, Tali Buenconsejo, Kamalei Bullock, Eli Caires, Zedekaiah Campbell, Kaimana Carrizosa, Thunder Caulford, Lhyam Cremer, Damien Fujimoto, Mana Gasmen, Jaeden Gray-Soliben, Ka’ikena Guzman, Peahi Hema-Costa, John Hoopai-Boteilho, Manakuokeau Kaauamo, Kaiolohia Kang, Kolt Kahoohanohano, Cash Kalama, Nolan Kamaka-Brayce, Jeremiah Kea, Kahoano Keahi, Kamaehu Kealoha, Kekoa Keau-Davis, Isaiah Lani, Kapena Lani, Keanu Lanoza, Kamealoha Lanoza-Uyeda, Kaua Medeiros, Eli Mossman, Caden Mueller, Dane Nakagawa, Kainalu Nishioka-Demello Namauu, Xander Pagan, Kalewa Pascua, Nakoa Pau, Kale Peauope, Aukai Phillips, Kahu Piena, Keanu Reyes, Anthony Sardine, Jr., Kukauakuewa So‘o, Pau Spencer, Kahiau Ting, Caleb Williams, Kayden Yap, and Urijah Benz-Ah Yen.

Statisticians for the team include Kauailani Cashman, Kanai Franco, Mia Matsumoto, and Tehani Yamamoto.