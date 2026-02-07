What to know about Hawaiian Electric outage information during severe weather

Storm prep and response. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric’s outage map displays information about current power outages and can be found on the company’s website and its mobile app. When multiple outages occur, updates to the map may be delayed.

During severe weather, we may provide an estimated time of restoration based on current knowledge of damage. However, these preliminary estimates may change as we gather more information from our teams conducting damage assessments in the field. Additionally, these broad estimates apply to the total number of customers affected, rather than to individual households and businesses.

Our customer service team receives a high volume of calls during severe weather. Customers can also use our website or mobile app to report an outage. We have brought on additional staff but please try to limit calls to immediate safety concerns such as downed or sparking lines. Customers are also encouraged to call 911 to report downed or sparking lines.

How we restore power following severe weather

We don’t restore power based on when customers report an outage, where customers live or the status of accounts. Rather, we assess multiple locations and follow an overall plan that calls for restoring power to the largest number of customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

We start by repairing any damage to our power plants and the power lines that carry electricity from our plants to the local substations.

We prioritize restoring power to critical facilities such as hospitals, water-pumping sites, wastewater plants, military facilities, and airports.

At the same time, we work to return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time.

From there, we repair the infrastructure serving smaller groups and neighborhoods, converging on the hardest hit areas until every customer’s power is restored.