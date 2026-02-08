ʻOhana Care Maui launches new educational speaker series

ʻOhana Care Maui announces the February ʻOhana Care Speaker Series workshop. This free monthly educational workshop series is designed to support seniors, anyone with diabetes, and their families.

The February 2026 Workshop, How to Prevent Diabetic Amputations, provides information on how proper foot & preventative Wound Care Can Change Your Life.

Topic expert, Todd Nakano is the founder of Palikū Prosthetics in Kahului, the first practice that creates Prosthetics & Orthotics on Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The February workshop will explore the steps to prevent avoidable amputations, understanding the warning signs, improving your long-term mobility and your quality of life.