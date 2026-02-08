ʻOhana Care Maui launches new educational speaker series
ʻOhana Care Maui announces the February ʻOhana Care Speaker Series workshop. This free monthly educational workshop series is designed to support seniors, anyone with diabetes, and their families.
The February 2026 Workshop, How to Prevent Diabetic Amputations, provides information on how proper foot & preventative Wound Care Can Change Your Life.
Topic expert, Todd Nakano is the founder of Palikū Prosthetics in Kahului, the first practice that creates Prosthetics & Orthotics on Maui.ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
The February workshop will explore the steps to prevent avoidable amputations, understanding the warning signs, improving your long-term mobility and your quality of life.
Attendees will leave this session with a better understanding of:
- How to prevent amputations by healing diabetic wounds and using proper wound care.
- Diabetic neuropathy and wounds.
- Prosthetic solutions that can enhance mobility and improve quality of life
- How Todd advocates for his patients by going to Dr appts with them – offering step-by-step care options that can cut out the back & forth between a patient’s primary care doctor and Todd’s care.
- Personalized Care Solutions meet your unique needs.
- Local Maui resources available for support
The ʻOhana Care Speaker Series is free and open to the public; presented in partnership with Kalama Heights and is easily accessible for seniors, caregivers and families.ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Registration and details can be found on their website: ohanacaremaui.com/speaker-seriesARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Event Details:
- What: ʻOhana Care Speaker Series – Prevent Diabetic Amputations.
- When: Feb. 26, 2026, 5 – 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Kalama Heights, 101 Kanani Rd, Kīhei.
- Cost: Free.
- Who Should Attend: Anyone who is diabetic or has family with diabetes – all ages are welcome .
For more information about ʻOhana Care Maui or upcoming workshops, visit: OhanaCareMaui.com