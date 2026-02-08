Chinese New Year Celebration at Lahaina Cannery, Feb. 20

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Lahaina Cannery welcomes the community back for its annual Chinese New Year Celebration on Friday, Feb. 20. This year, the enter rings in the Year of the Horse with an afternoon packed with a traditional performance, hands-on activities and family-friendly fun that captures the spirit of the season.

Event Highlights:

Keiki Crafts: 2–3:30 p.m.

Bring your keiki for a hands-on crafts activity to create their own festive creations to celebrate the Year of the Horse. This activity will be held near the large kiosk in front of Na Hoku, offering a fun way for keiki to learn more about the Chinese New Year traditions.

Don’t miss the energy and excitement of a traditional lion dance on stage welcoming the new year with luck and prosperity. Guests are encouraged to join in by offering red envelopes to the lion, a beloved tradition symbolizing good fortune for the year ahead.

This celebration is all about bringing the community together to enjoy the beauty and richness of Chinese culture while having a fun day with family.

More culture programming for the community

Lahaina Cannery continues to offer a variety of free culture programming for the community throughout the week. Activities include Zumba classes every Monday from 9 to 10 a.m., hula lessons on Thursdays from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., and hula shows every Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m.

In addition, guests can enjoy the Pau Hana Series, featuring live music every Friday and Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the perfect way to unwind and kick off the evening with local sounds and island vibes. Be sure to stop by Sergio’s Bar Truck for refreshing drinks and our Dining Lot for pau hana eats to enjoy during the show.

The Lahaina Arts Society gathers every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the lawn area of the parking lot. Guests are invited to talk story with local artists showcasing paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the wide variety of stores and services at Lahaina Cannery, including ABC Store, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Bistro Gourmandise, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, First Hawaiian Bank, Fork & Salad, Ganotisis’ Pacific Rim Cuisine, HIC, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s, Lahaina Gelato, Lahaina Printsellers, Lahaina Sushi Ko, Lahaina Thai Ono, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Salt + Hair, Serendipity, Sergio’s, Sergio’s Bar Truck, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, T-Shirt Factory, Village Galleries. Whether shopping for island gifts, local fashion, tasty bites, or everyday essentials, Lahaina Cannery truly offers something for everyone.

To stay up to date on upcoming events, store hours, and the latest happenings at Lahaina Cannery, visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook or Instagram.