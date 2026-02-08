Maui News

Hazards on Hāna Highway: tree down in Wailua, rocks on road near Kolea Reservoir

February 8, 2026, 7:42 AM HST
* Updated February 8, 8:44 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hāna Highway, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Update: 6:54 a.m., Feb. 8, 2026: A tree is down blocking the entire roadway at mile marker 21 on Hāna Highway in the vicinity of Wailua Falls. A crew is en route.

Update: 7:42 a.m., Feb. 8, 2026: A crew is responding to a report of large rocks on the road at mile marker 8 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the vicinity of Kolea Reservoir.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments