Maui News
Hazards on Hāna Highway: tree down in Wailua, rocks on road near Kolea Reservoir
Update: 6:54 a.m., Feb. 8, 2026: A tree is down blocking the entire roadway at mile marker 21 on Hāna Highway in the vicinity of Wailua Falls. A crew is en route.
Update: 7:42 a.m., Feb. 8, 2026: A crew is responding to a report of large rocks on the road at mile marker 8 on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the vicinity of Kolea Reservoir.
