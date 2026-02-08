HHSAA postpones DI Boys Basketball regional games due to severe weather

The Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association announced that all Division I boys basketball regional first-round games originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, have been postponed. These games are now rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

This decision follows Gov. Josh Green’s announcement regarding significant severe weather expected statewide. In a proactive move to ensure public safety, Green has mandated the closure of all state offices and Department of Education schools on Monday.

Updated Schedule Information

The safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, and supporters remains our primary concern. Please note the following adjustments:

Postponed: All Monday, Feb. 9, DI Boys Basketball Regional First Round games.

All Monday, Feb. 9, DI Boys Basketball Regional First Round games. Rescheduled Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. Venues/Times: Please check www.hhsaa.org for specific site-by-site tip-off times and location updates.

The National Weather Service has predicted heavy rain, flash flooding, and damaging winds across all islands. With the closure of DOE schools and University of Hawaiʻi campuses, the HHSAA urges all members of our athletic community to follow the governor’s guidance and stay off the roads during hazardous conditions.

“In alignment with the state’s safety measures, we believe moving the opening round to Tuesday is the most responsible course of action,” said the HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “We want our families to focus on preparation and staying safe during this storm.”

The HHSAA will continue to monitor weather conditions in coordination with state officials. Further updates regarding the remainder of the tournament bracket will be issued as needed.

For further updates and the most current information, please visit www.hhsaa.org.

Maui’s Kekaulike was scheduled to play Mililani on Monday afternoon at Kekaulike. That game has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

Maui’s Baldwin High School has a bye and is scheduled to play a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, Feb. 11 against the winner of the St. Louis/ Nānākuli game.

For Division II, Maui’s Kīhei Charter plays Wednesday on Oʻahu against No. 1 Kohala. Maui’s No. 2, Seabury Hall, plays Waiʻanae on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Kalani.