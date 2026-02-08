In wake of civil service challenges, Hirono, colleagues launch Federal Workforce Caucus

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. File PC: Courtesy office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Reps. James Walkinshaw (D-VA), Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and 21 colleagues in launching the Federal Workforce Caucus.

The members are launching this caucus to bolster efforts to protect federal workers and strengthen merit-based federal civil service so these dedicated public servants can continue to deliver for the American people without political interference.

“The federal workforce is integral to our country and our communities, helping American families and businesses thrive,” said Hirono. She said the caucus will advance policies that support federal workers and the communities they serve. “As part of this caucus, I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring federal workers are recognized, protected, and receive the support they need to confront challenges and provide for the public.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Federal Workforce Caucus will serve as a forum for members to:

Support and strengthen the federal civilian workforce and the merit-based civil service system so that it can continue to deliver for American families and businesses; Protect the integrity and nonpartisan character of federal employment; Advance policies that improve recruitment, retention, and workforce morale across federal agencies; Highlight stories that show how government programs and workers improve the lives of the American public; Develop and advance data-informed policies that encourage modernization and innovative practices across the federal workforce in areas such as pay competitiveness, workforce performance optimization, and professional development; and Facilitate dialogue among Members of Congress, former and current federal employees, organizations, and unions representing federal employees, and subject-matter experts to inform efforts to modernize the federal government and attract the workforce needed to deliver for Americans.

“Over the past year, people and communities have protested, lawyers have sued, and courts have issued orders to protect our civil servants,” said Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward. “It is an honor today to mark the establishment of a bipartisan, bicameral congressional caucus to support the people who work for all us – our nonpartisan, merit-based civil service. The Congressional Federal Workforce Caucus could not come at a more pivotal time.”

“After a traumatic year for the civil service, including a 43-day government shutdown and unprecedented mass firings, this Caucus is very timely,” said Eric Bunn, Sr., National Secretary-Treasurer at the American Federal of Government Employees, AFL-CIO (AFGE). “Your members’ expertise and commitment will amplify the voice of the federal civilian workforce when it matters most. AFGE stands ready to support and work with the Caucus. Our country depends on it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to Senators Hirono and Van Hollen, other members of the caucus from the Senate include Senators Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Edward Markey (D-MA), and Mark Warner (D-VA). In addition to Representatives Walkinshaw and Steyer, other members of the caucus from the House include RepresentativesDon Beyer (D-VA), Sarah Elfreth (D-MD), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Mike Lawler (R-NY), April McClain Delaney (D-MD), Jennifer McClellan (D-VA), Kweisi Mfume (D-MD), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Johnny Olszewski (D-MD), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Bobby Scott (D-VA), Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), and Eugene Vindman (D-VA).