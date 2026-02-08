Kahului woman reported missing by concerned family

Lena Kauikealani Davis

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Lena Kauikealani Davis, 32, of Kahului.

Davis was reported missing by a concerned family member on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. She last messaged with a family member on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 through Facebook. It is unknown if she currently possesses a phone or a vehicle.

Davis is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-003821.