Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 12:21 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 09:23 PM HST. Low 1.4 feet 12:59 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:27 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:04 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trade winds will bring large and very rough surf along east facing shores through Monday night. A High Surf Warning has been issued for all exposed east facing shores through this time. Surf will slowly decline Tuesday into Wednesday but will still remain somewhat elevated, possibly advisory level Tuesday, through the remainder of the week. Trade winds will remain in the fresh to strong range from Tuesday through the end of the week.

Small to moderate north northwest to northwest swells will prevail through the week bringing minor surf to north and west facing shores. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with some small background south-southwest energy expected throughout the first half of the week. Select southern exposures exposed to the wind swell will likely see some larger waves as well.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.