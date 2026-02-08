St. Anthony School to cease Grades 9-12, with preschool to eighth grade continuing

St. Anthony School. Courtesy photo.

Reverend Monsignor Terrence Watanabe, Pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Wailuku, announced today the closure of St. Anthony High School effective school year 2026-2027. While the high school division will cease operations, the school plans to continue serving students from preschool through eighth grade using a new multi-age classroom model.

“This decision reflects current realities, yet it does not close the door on the future; with sufficient enrollment and the resources needed to ensure long-term sustainability, the possibility of reopening the high school remains,” according to a news release issued on Sunday.

The planned closure of grades 9-12 will become effective in the next school year, allowing existing St. Anthony High School students to complete their current academic year without disruption.

The school’s newest program that features Hawaiian studies with an emphasis on ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi will continue. Led by Kumu Sissy Lake, in addition to ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the program teaches hula, mele and highlights people and historic events from Hawaiʻi’s history.

A Sports Academy initiative focused on developing student athletes led by two-time US weightlifting Olympian Vernon Patao and Nikki Musto, an accomplished collegiate and international-level soccer player, will be enhanced to offer an after-school program to meet the interests of parents and students.

Families enrolling their children in preschool through eighth grade are asked to submit their enrollment applications for school year 2026-2027 online by March 15 at www.sasmaui.org/copy-of-enrollment. The St. Anthony School office can be contacted by phone at 808-244-4190 or email mainoffice@sasmaui.org.

School Principal Mary Jean Bega said the school looks forward to welcoming the return of students in grades K-8 next school year. “[We] invite parents considering St. Anthony for their young children to learn more about our faith-based values, dedicated faculty, attention to students, beautiful campus setting and spirit of ʻohana.”

Reverend Watanabe added, “While the closure of the high school is a difficult decision, it does not mark the end of St. Anthony School’s 178 year old story. With continued community support, we welcome new possibilities to guide St. Anthony School forward.”