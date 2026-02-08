Maui News

Striping work to close one lane on Waiehu Beach Road

February 8, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation notifies road users that striping work will close one lane in various areas on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) from Tuesday, Feb. 10, to Thursday, Feb. 12.

The project is between Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) and Kahekili Highway (Route 340). The work will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will begin at the Kahekili Highway side of Waiehu Beach Road. There will be roving single lane closures when needed. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Striping work is expected to continue the first week of March. Public notifications will be made.

All work is weather permitting.

