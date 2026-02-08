Wet weather, Wind Warning remains in forecast through Monday afternoon

Flood Watch / radar imagery (2.8.26) PC: NOAA/NWS.

Flood Watch through Monday afternoon

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday afternoon.

A surface trough near the island of Maui continues to blanket the Hawaiian Islands in deep unstable tropical moisture through Monday, the NWS reports. An upper level low just west of the islands and windy trade winds will produce periods of heavy rain, a few thunderstorms and flash flooding threats lasting through Monday afternoon.

The highest threat for flash flooding will remain along the windward slopes of each island potentially driven by terrain anchored heavy showers.

Flash flooding caused by periods of excessive rainfall and terrain anchoring storms will continue.

Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.

The public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Wind Warning through 6 p.m. Monday

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph expected, along with gusts up to 60 mph for all Hawaiian Islands.

The NWS forecast calls for damaging winds that may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.

A High Wind Warning means that winds are expected to be at least 40 mph, with gusts over 60 mph. Stay away from downed power lines.