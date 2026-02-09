6 p.m. update: Power restored to more than 114,000 customers since Saturday

Storm repairs to downed lines. (2.8-9.26) PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hundreds of Hawaiian Electric employees and contractors have restored power across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island to more than 27,300 customers since last night and more than 114,000 customers since Saturday. Crews continue to work into the night to restore approximately 900 more customers across the company’s service territories.

Sustained winds today of 30-40 mph with gusts upwards of 70 mph have been recorded across the company’s service areas, hampering ongoing restoration efforts. Crews are forced to suspend work whenever it is not safe to continue, such as when wind gusts 30 mph or higher make it dangerous to raise the hydraulic boom of a utility bucket truck.

As of 5 p.m.:

On Hawaiʻi Island, crews are responding to approximately 15 pocket outages.

In Maui County, crews are working to restore power to approximately 470 customers, primarily in Upcountry Maui and Molokaʻi. About 50 customers in Olinda will remain without power overnight due to the severe wind gusts and falling trees in the area.

On Oʻahu, crews continue to work to restore about 450 customers across the island.

Customers are asked to continue to prepare for possible service interruptions. Although weather conditions are improving, gusty winds, heavy rains and saturated grounds may cause partially uprooted trees or cracked branches to fall and cause new outages.

With the National Weather Service wind advisory remaining in effect until 6 p.m. tomorrow, the company urges customers to stay prepared for potential extended power outages.