Applications now being accepted for 2026-27 AlohaCare Foundation scholarships

AlohaCare Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2026 scholarships.

The application period runs through March 16. Each scholarship recipient could be awarded up to $10,000 while pursuing careers in health care or social services.

AlohaCare members — or their family members — are eligible to apply.

The foundation awarded $75,000 in scholarships during the 2025-26 academic year to 19 students from Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu, all pursuing careers in health care or social services.

“Every scholarship recipient represents someone who can stay in Hawaiʻi and improve the lives of Hawaiʻi families,” said AlohaCare Chief Executive Officer Francoise Culley-Trotman in a release about scholarship applications being accepted. “We’re funding more than education — we’re ensuring future patients will have access to homegrown healthcare talent. Our new Foundation gives us the capacity to make that happen in a meaningful way.”

Last year’s recipients included aspiring nurses, medical students, social workers, mental health counselors, public health advocates and a candidate for the Hawaiʻi Bar Exam.

Three of them are from Kaua’i.

MARIE LEVEK, Princeville

Marie Levek is pursuing a masters of arts degree in marriage and family therapy (clinical track) at Touro University Worldwide. She plans to become a licensed therapist in Hawai‘i, serving local families with compassion, cultural sensitivity and systemic awareness.

MARGARITA LOMONGO, ‘Ele‘ele

Margarita Lomongo is studying Dietetics at Northern Arizona University, aspiring to help her community build healthier lifestyles by deepening understanding of how food affects physical and mental health.

KIARA RAPOZO, Kapa‘a

Kiara Rapozo is studying social work at University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa with a focus on children and families. Rapozo also works as a voluntary case management program manager, facilitating meetings with child welfare services and working directly with families at risk for abuse.

AlohaCare Foundation empowers Hawaiʻi’s residents and communities by creating and supporting initiatives to improve health access and equity.

The foundation’s primary focus aims to reduce health disparities by addressing social determinants of health such as nutrition, access to education and other vital resources that influence health outcomes.

Visit the AlohaCare Foundation website for additional information.