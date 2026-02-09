Deep snow forces summit road closure to Maunakea

The Maunakea summit road, along with the Visitor Information Station are closed today.

Several inches of snow have fallen on the Big Island summit, making it unsafe for travel as the road crews from the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship discovered deep snow at the summit down to mile marker 4.







A Facebook post from the Mauna Kea VIS showed photos of snow-covered telescopes.

According to the National Weather Service, wet and windy weather is expected to continue today while gradually improving by this afternoon into this evening.

The temperature on the mauna is 30 degrees.