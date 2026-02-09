Hawai‘i Senate Judiciary Committee passes bill that would create civil rights helpline

Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Honolulu / May 19, 2025 PC: Brian Perry

Hawai‘i Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 5 advanced two measures meant to ensure people’s civic rights are protected out of committee.

Senate Bill 2055 would create a new civil rights helpline to accept reports of hate crimes and civil rights violations throughout the islands — including harms related to federal, state or local immigration enforcement operations.

Senate Bill 2055 would require Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission to create and maintain a 24-hour, toll-free helpline to assist people:

Who were harmed.

Whose immediate or extended family members were harmed.

Who witnessed harm related to hate crimes and civil rights violations.

The helpline would provide:

Referrals to state and county assistance programs.

Legal and social services.

Crisis intervention resources.

Student support services.

It also would allow callers to submit anonymous reports of misconduct or harm. Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission will investigate reports that fall under its jurisdiction.

Recent national incidents heightened public concern following fatal encounters and allegations of misconduct involving federal immigration and other law enforcement agents throughout the country.

These incidents prompted renewed calls for transparency, accountability and reliable data on the impacts of federal deployments in local communities.

“[Senate Bill] 2055 creates a clear and accessible pathway for people in Hawaiʻi to report civil rights concerns,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman O‘ahu state Sen. Karl Rhoads in a release about the legislation’s advancement. “This measure strengthens accountability and transparency while ensuring individuals and families know where to turn for help and resources.”

The helpline would include voicemail and online reporting capabilities, translation services and disability access. All personally identifiable information will remain confidential, as required by law.

Senate Bill 2055 also would require Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission to compile an annual public report using aggregated data from the helpline and to host at least one public hearing each year to present those findings.

The report will identify patterns or trends — including misconduct, excessive use of force or racial profiling — and provide recommendations for policy and training improvements.

O’ahu state Sen. Jarrett Keohokālole was lead introducer of the bill.

“The helpline will allow individuals, families and the community to ensure that their experiences are being documented and their rights protected,” said Keohokālole in the release.

Senate Judiciary Committee members on Jan. 30 hosted a public hearing for Senate Bill 2055. It passed from the committee with amendments and now heads to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

Senate Bill 2203 reinforces the effort providing help to strengthen transparency and accountability in law enforcement and prohibiting the use of facial coverings by law enforcement officers when interacting with the public — except under limited circumstances such as undercover assignments or safety-related conditions.

That bill was also moved forward Thursday by Senate Judiciary Committee members.

The two measures together reflect Hawai’i Legislature’s broader commitment to addressing civil rights concerns and ensuring public trust in law enforcement activities throughout Hawai’i.