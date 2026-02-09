Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The winds will bring large and very rough surf along east facing shores through tonight. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for exposed east facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores are likely to step down to advisory levels Tuesday, then dropping off by Wednesday. Surf heights will, however, remain elevated near advisory levels through the remainder of the week.
Small to moderate northwest swells will continue through the week resulting in no significant surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Surf will also remain small across south facing shores with no major southerly swells this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com