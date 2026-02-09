Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2026

February 9, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
10-15
10-15
7-10
7-10 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:04 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 11:58 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 02:33 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The winds will bring large and very rough surf along east facing shores through tonight. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for exposed east facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores are likely to step down to advisory levels Tuesday, then dropping off by Wednesday. Surf heights will, however, remain elevated near advisory levels through the remainder of the week. 


Small to moderate northwest swells will continue through the week resulting in no significant surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Surf will also remain small across south facing shores with no major southerly swells this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





