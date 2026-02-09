Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 10-15 10-15 7-10 7-10

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:04 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:58 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 02:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The winds will bring large and very rough surf along east facing shores through tonight. A High Surf Warning remains in effect for exposed east facing shores. Surf heights along east facing shores are likely to step down to advisory levels Tuesday, then dropping off by Wednesday. Surf heights will, however, remain elevated near advisory levels through the remainder of the week.

Small to moderate northwest swells will continue through the week resulting in no significant surf along exposed north and west facing shores. Surf will also remain small across south facing shores with no major southerly swells this week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.