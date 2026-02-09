Monday weather updates: Wet weather, Wind Warning remains in forecast; Maui Flood Advisory extended to 2 a.m.

Infrared satellite imagery, 11:38 p.m. 2.8.26. PC: NOAA/NWS

Weather recap:

A Flood Watch and High Wind Warning remain in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday afternoon. On Hawaiʻi Island, many areas around Honokaʻa and Paʻauilo picked up 10 to 12 inches of rain over a 24 hour period. On Maui, the greatest rainfall as of 8 p.m. on Sunday was more than 6 inches at Puʻu Aliʻi and more than 4 inches at rain gauges in Wailuku and Puʻu Kukui. The highest chance of rain today is over windward Maui County and windward Big Island. Strong winds will continue to occur over all islands as well, with the strongest winds in the lee of mountains and in/near stronger showers. Wind gusts of 72 mph were clocked at Olowalu on Maui yesterday morning. Gusts as high as 64 mph were recored in Lahaina, and 62 mph in Kahului.

Update: 10:44 p.m. Feb. 8, 2026

Maui Flood Advisory extended to 2 a.m. on Monday

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Advisory for Maui until 2 a.m. on Monday, due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

At 10:40 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over East, Upcountry and the West Maui Mountains. Rain is falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Makawao, Pukalani, Hāliʻimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Kula, Pāʻia, Paʻuwela, Huelo, Puʻunēnē, Keʻanae, Māʻalaea, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waikapū, Waiheʻe, Nāhiku and Kīpahulu.

As a precaution the public should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

A statewide Flood Watch is also in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Update: 11:54 p.m. Feb. 8, 2026

Flood Advisory extended to 3 a.m. for Hawaiʻi Island

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi Island until 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

At 11:49 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over portions of the coastal and upslope areas of the Hamakua and Hilo districts. Many areas around Honokaʻan and Paʻauilo have picked up 10 to 12 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. The heaviest late evening rain was falling at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 inches per hour, mainly between Hawī and Laupāhoehoe, particularly over the Puʻu O Umi Natural Area Reserve. This could result in flooding in stream channels and along portions of Highway 19.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Kapaʻau, Honokaʻa, Paʻauilo, Kukuihaele, Waipiʻo Valley, Kamuela, Waimanu Valley, Oʻokala, Laupāhoehoe, Pololū Valley, Nīnole, Kohala Ranch, Halaʻula, Hakalau, Honomū, Hawī, Pepeʻekeo, Pāpaʻikou, Mahukona and Paukaʻa.

Update: 11:45 p.m., Feb. 8, 2026

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory cancelled — rainfall has diminished over the Friendly Isle

The Flood Advisory that was in effect for Molokaʻi has since been canceled. Radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat at the location. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for Kahoʻolawe, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Maui, Molokaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu, and Hawaiʻi Island.

Flood Watch through Monday afternoon

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Monday afternoon.

NWS forecasters say, “ample moisture remains over the area thanks to a surface trough (the remains of a front) and an upper level low to our west- southwest.”

“This upper low will weaken and slowly drift farther to the southwest and away from the state through Wednesday. A surface high to the north will strengthen overnight, helping keep strong trade winds blowing through tomorrow, with only a little bit of weakening going into Tuesday,” according to the NWS.

The potential for flooding will remain over all islands today, with the highest chance over windward Maui County and windward Big Island. Strong winds will continue to occur over all islands as well, with the strongest winds in the lee of mountains and in/near stronger showers. There is still a slight chance of thunderstorms through today.

After Tuesday, trades will maintain above-normal strength, and windward showers will be plentiful, but the high threat potential through Monday will end.

Wind Warning through 6 p.m. Monday

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph expected, along with gusts up to 60 mph for all Hawaiian Islands.

The NWS forecast calls for damaging winds that may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.

A High Wind Warning means that winds are expected to be at least 40 mph, with gusts over 60 mph. Stay away from downed power lines.