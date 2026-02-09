Police: Lahaina man succumbs to injuries from weekend traffic crash on Honoapiʻilani Highway

A Maui man has succumbed to injuries believed to have been sustained in a weekend traffic collision on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui, police said.

Police have since identified the man as Thomas Lindsey, 59, of Lahaina.

According to police reports, Lindsey was the operator of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash reported at around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 near the Kualapa Loop overpass. Police say he was driving a grey 2005 Nissan Altima that was traveling southbound on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, when it rear-ended a black 2023 Kia Soul, which was also traveling south.

Following the collision, the Nissan went into oncoming traffic, rolled over on its passenger side, and was blocking the northbound lanes of travel, according to a preliminary investigation.

As a result of the collision, Lindsey was found unconscious before being assisted out of the vehicle. He was wearing his seatbelt, and the front airbags of the Nissan deployed. Police say he claimed no injuries, but was treated for a visible injury to his leg before refusing further medical treatment.

On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at approximately 3:20 a.m., medic personnel responded to Lindsey’s residence for response to injuries believed to have been sustained in the collision. Police say he succumbed to injuries at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, while at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The occupants of the Kia, an 82-year-old woman who was driving the car, and an 83-year-old man who was her passenger, both from New York, reported no injuries, nor were any observed, according to police. They reported they were wearing their seatbelts, and the airbags in their vehicle did not deploy as a result of the collision.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Lindsey’s family and friends.

Police say the involvement of speed was a factor in this collision. The involvement of drugs or alcohol has not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s first traffic fatality of 2026, compared to four this time last year.