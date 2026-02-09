Student delegates take helm at state Capitol during Secondary Student Conference

Hawai‘i public school students this pat week stepped into roles usually reserved for adults at the state Capitol in Honolulu.

More than 165 student delegates from throughout the state debated legislation, drafted testimony and met directly with lawmakers about issues that affect their daily lives.

Photo from 2026 Secondary School Conference Courtesy: Hawai‘i Public Schools Facebook page

The experience was part of Secondary Student Conference, a long-running civic leadership program putting student voices at the center of the policymaking process.

Secondary Student Conference — now in its sixth decade — brings together middle and high school students from public schools statewide for an immersive, 3-day convening designed to teach civic engagement, leadership and advocacy.

Students learn — through hands-on participation — how laws are made, how to research and analyze bills and how to effectively communicate their perspectives to decision-makers.

This year’s conference focused squarely on action.

Delegates examined thousands of proposed bills, engaged in structured debate and ultimately identified priority legislation related to student safety, transportation and mental health, all guided by the theme “E Hoʻomau Kākou – Let us persevere together.”

Rooted in the idea that no voyager crosses the ocean alone, the theme drew on the image of a canoe powered by many hands moving in rhythm toward a shared destination, a metaphor that came to life throughout the conference.

Hawai‘i State Superintendent of Schools Keith Hayashi said the conference reinforces the importance of student voice in shaping the future of the islands.

“You are our leaders of tomorrow,” Hayashi told delegates. “This conference gives students the opportunity to discuss relevant issues, shape perspectives and advocate for meaningful change. I am uplifted knowing that you are the next generation of leaders in the state of Hawai‘i.”

The conference for many students also demystified a process that can often feel intimidating or inaccessible.

“Something that excites me about reading bills and writing testimony is that we get to see what our state is planning, and we actually get to be a part of the decision-making process,” said Farrington High School freshman Jacob Aquino. “We get to say what we want to say about the bill.”

Hilo High School senior Mariella Wasserman said Secondary Student Conference gave her the tools and confidence to bring civic engagement back to her campus.

“There are a lot of students at my school who feel like their voice doesn’t matter,” said Wasserman. “I want to take back not only the skills I’ve learned, but the sense of value I feel and share that with my school.”

She added that learning how to read legislation was especially impactful.

Photo from 2026 Secondary School Conference Courtesy: Hawai‘i Public Schools Facebook page

“Unless you come to a conference like this, you don’t really learn how to read a bill,” Wasserman continued. “People don’t realize that submitting testimony is something anyone can do; everyone has a say in what they want for our state.”

The message also resonated with first-time attendees.

“Don’t be shy,” said Kahuku High School freshman Odell Brink. “If you don’t say what’s on your mind, then it’s not going to happen. Even though we’re kids, we still have something to say. Everybody, no matter who you are or what background you come from, anything you say is valuable and can make change.”

The conference represents the power of collaboration for Waipahu High School senior and Hawai‘i State Student Council Chairperson Lotus Yasuda.

“This conference means everything to me,” said Yasuda. “My passion is finding ways to bring student voice to life. When students work together, that’s how change happens. It starts with observing what’s happening in your community and choosing to get involved.”

Students at the conclusion of the conference identified three priority bills they think will have the greatest impact on their lives and communities.

Requires Hawai‘i Department of Education to develop and implement a standardized emergency response plan governing immigration enforcement activity at or near public schools.

Requires Hawai‘i Department of Education to establish a student bus fare rate system, including free bus passes for students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

Allows excused absences for student mental or behavioral health and exempts those absences from compulsory attendance penalties.























Many of this year’s student delegates echoed the same message leaving the Capitol: student voice is not just welcomed, it is essential.

“Students are here. Students are willing to participate and voice their concerns,” said Henry Perrine Baldwin High School senior Jeremiah Jacinto. “The question isn’t whether students care. It’s whether we create systems that allow them to participate.”

Secondary Student Conference continues — after more than 50 years — to do just that, one paddle stroke at a time.