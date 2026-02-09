PC: Tommy Bahama_Valentine’s Dinner – Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar Valentine’s Day 2026

The Shops at Wailea invites couples, friends and families to celebrate Valentine’s Day with seasonal menus and memorable dining experiences across its signature restaurants. From limited-time specials to intimate settings ideal for date night and gathering with loved ones, guests can find a range of ways to enjoy the occasion in the heart of Wailea.

“Valentine’s Day at The Shops at Wailea is a chance to pause and celebrate the people who matter the most,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “From special menus to longtime favorites, our signature restaurants create the perfect backdrop for a meaningful evening in Wailea.”

Valentine’s Day Featured Menus

Aurum Maui

Aurum Maui. PC: Sebastian Sayegh, Sayegh Visuals

Guests dining at Aurum Maui will be welcomed with chocolate mignardises and roses. Valentine’s Day menu highlights include Herb-Roasted Rack of Lamb served with cherry compote jam, mushroom croquette and black truffle jus ($85), followed by Strawberry Sherbet finished with rose water chantilly, dark chocolate sauce and pistachio ($14). Reservation: AurumMaui.com

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Porterhouse Steak. PC: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

On Valentine’s Day, guests at Ruth’s Chris Steak House can experience a variety of specials including:

Porterhouse for Two ($153): a celebratory entrée designed for sharing. The 40oz Porterhouse features a bone-in filet and bone-in New York strip, combining tenderness and rich flavor in a single cut.

Ruth’s Classics: Features a starter, entrée, a personal side and chef’s selection dessert. Highlights include Steak House salad, caesar salad or soup of the day as a starter; 6oz filet and shrimp or 6oz filet and lobster entrée; as well as creamed spinach or garlic mashed potatoes as side dishes. Price varies.

Reservation: ruthschris.com/home/wailea/7360

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

From February 12–15, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar will offer a limited-time Valentine’s menu available all day. Featured selections include Surf & Turf with Angus filet and spiny lobster, yukon gold mash, grilled asparagus and béarnaise ($68), plus Chocolate Molten Cake made with single-origin dark chocolate, fleur de sel, candied macadamia nuts and coconut ice cream ($12). Guests may also enjoy the Pearled Promise cocktail crafted with Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka, Cointreau, orgeat, lemon and pinot grigio syrup ($16). Reservation: tommybahama.com/restaurants-and-marlin-bars/locations/wailea

PC: Tommy Bahama_Chocolate Molten Cake – Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar Valentine’s Day 2026

Beyond the featured Valentine’s menus, guests can also choose from a variety of additional dining experiences at The Shops at Wailea, including Island Vintage Coffee, Lineage, The Pint & Cork and Waikiki Brewing Company. Each offers a distinctive atmosphere, from relaxed open-air experiences to sophisticated dining, making them ideal for celebrating the season of love and connection.

Reservations are strongly recommended for Valentine’s Day weekend. Guests are encouraged to contact restaurants directly for availability and details. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.