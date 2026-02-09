The Shops at Wailea invites couples, friends and families to celebrate Valentine’s Day with seasonal menus and memorable dining experiences across its signature restaurants. From limited-time specials to intimate settings ideal for date night and gathering with loved ones, guests can find a range of ways to enjoy the occasion in the heart of Wailea.
“Valentine’s Day at The Shops at Wailea is a chance to pause and celebrate the people who matter the most,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “From special menus to longtime favorites, our signature restaurants create the perfect backdrop for a meaningful evening in Wailea.”
Valentine’s Day Featured Menus
Aurum Maui
Guests dining at Aurum Maui will be welcomed with chocolate mignardises and roses. Valentine’s Day menu highlights include Herb-Roasted Rack of Lamb served with cherry compote jam, mushroom croquette and black truffle jus ($85), followed by Strawberry Sherbet finished with rose water chantilly, dark chocolate sauce and pistachio ($14). Reservation: AurumMaui.com
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
On Valentine’s Day, guests at Ruth’s Chris Steak House can experience a variety of specials including:
Reservation: ruthschris.com/home/wailea/7360
Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar
From February 12–15, Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar will offer a limited-time Valentine’s menu available all day. Featured selections include Surf & Turf with Angus filet and spiny lobster, yukon gold mash, grilled asparagus and béarnaise ($68), plus Chocolate Molten Cake made with single-origin dark chocolate, fleur de sel, candied macadamia nuts and coconut ice cream ($12). Guests may also enjoy the Pearled Promise cocktail crafted with Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka, Cointreau, orgeat, lemon and pinot grigio syrup ($16). Reservation: tommybahama.com/restaurants-and-marlin-bars/locations/wailea
Beyond the featured Valentine’s menus, guests can also choose from a variety of additional dining experiences at The Shops at Wailea, including Island Vintage Coffee, Lineage, The Pint & Cork and Waikiki Brewing Company. Each offers a distinctive atmosphere, from relaxed open-air experiences to sophisticated dining, making them ideal for celebrating the season of love and connection.
Reservations are strongly recommended for Valentine’s Day weekend. Guests are encouraged to contact restaurants directly for availability and details. For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.