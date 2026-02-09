Vertical Sports Maui executive director to address Kīhei-Wailea Rotary

Vertical Sports Maui Executive Director Shanna Jarc set to address inspiring young people through sports during a Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea event at Kīhei Lutheran Church. Courtesy photo

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host Vertical Sports Maui Executive Director Shanna Jarc for a presentation on youth transformation through athletics on Feb. 11.

Jarc will address how sports can be transformational when they inspire young people to discover their potential. According to the organization, the program uses skills-training principles to address the physical, mental and spiritual needs of individual players while preparing them for success both on and off the field.

The presentation will outline the organization’s vision for character building and program accessibility. The discussion will also focus on how community members can invest in the future of local youth.

The event will be held at Kīhei Lutheran Church, 220 Moʻi Place. A social period and light lunch are scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m., with the formal program running from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lunch costs $7.

The Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea has served the South Maui area since 1978. Since 2023, the club has also focused its efforts on supporting recovery initiatives following the Lahaina wildfires.

The meeting is open to the public. Those interested in attending should RSVP to president@RCKW.org.