Five Maui youth can win snorkel trip with ocean explorer Sylvia Earle

Sylvia Earle, National Geographic Explorer in Residence, gave then US President Barack Obama a photograph of Tosanoides obama on Midway Atoll in September 2016. File photo PC: Brian Skerry / National Geographic, from the film “Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures.”

Whale Trust is offering five Maui middle and high school students the opportunity to snorkel at the Olowalu Hope Spot with world-renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle on Feb. 22.

Marking the 20th anniversary of Whale Tales, the excursion aims to connect the next generation of kamaʻāina with global leaders like Earle, a National Geographic Explorer at Large who has led more than 100 expeditions.

Students must submit a short essay explaining why they want to meet Earle and their vision for the ocean’s future. Submissions are due to whaletales@whaletrust.org by Feb. 16.

The three-hour benefit snorkel departs at 7:30 a.m. aboard the Aliʻi Nui. Mark Deakos of the Hawaiʻi Association for Marine Education and Research will also join the group.

The Wanderlust Fund is sponsoring the students’ participation.

Whale Trust officials said the initiative focuses on hands-on stewardship within Maui Nui’s marine habitats.