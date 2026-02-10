Girl Scout Cookie sales begin across Maui County

The online Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi Cookie Finder can be used to locate a nearby Girl Scout Troop selling this year’s selection of onolicious Girl Scout Cookies online or in-person. PC: Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi launched its annual cookie program with preorders available now and booth sales starting Feb. 20, featuring a new rocky road-inspired cookie called “Exploremores” to support local youth programs.

The program includes 196 troops across the state, an increase of 58 troops compared to this time last year. Organizers said all proceeds from sales remain in Hawaiʻi to fund troop travel, camps, and community service projects.

“When someone buys a box of cookies, they are investing in the future of our keiki and Hawaiʻi,” said Kanoe Nāone, Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi chief executive officer. “The girls learn about leadership, goal setting, sales, marketing, communication and customer service—all skills they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives, setting them up for success.”

Onolicious Girl Scout cookies are on sale again to support programs that build girls’ skills and teamwork. The annual entrepreneurial program teaches girls leadership, goal setting and financial literacy. File photo PC: Girls Scouts of Hawai‘i

For a local troop, reaching a sales goal might mean the difference between attending a regional camp or completing a neighborhood improvement project.

Customers can currently place online orders through a scout’s Digital Cookie website for personal delivery. Starting Feb. 20, the organization will activate its “Cookie Finder” tool to help residents locate in-person booths at shopping centers and markets through the end of March.

The 2026 lineup includes Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Trefoils. The new Exploremores cookie features chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond crème flavors.

Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi supports more than 4,000 members and maintains service centers on Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. Residents can find more information or locate a nearby booth at gshawaii.org. For more information, call 808-595-8400.