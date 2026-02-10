Maui News

HIDOE: West Maui schools to reopen Wednesday

February 10, 2026, 7:00 PM HST
King Kamehameha III Elementary, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate School and Lahainaluna High School will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 11. 

Department of Education officials say electrical service has been restored following required utility inspections, and water intake has been cleared. With utilities restored, campuses are able to safely resume normal school operations.

