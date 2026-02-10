Lahaina Civic Center opens for temporary power needs amid HECO PSPS

Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Wendy Osher (12.6.23)

In response to Hawaiian Electric Co.’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), County of Maui departments are opening at 7 p.m. today a temporary service site at Lahaina Civic Center for West Maui residents needing to charge phones and other electronic devices. Pets in crates are allowed.



A generator brought to the center at 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway can provide energy for about 1,000 residents, and the site can be transitioned into a shelter if the HECO PSPS is prolonged. The County of Maui does not have HECO information or estimates on PSPS duration other than what the public is receiving from HECO directly.



The County of Maui Office of the Mayor, Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Department of Parks and Recreation, along with other departments, will provide:

Power for charging phones and other electronic devices

Safe, indoor space

MEMA is assessing West Maui needs to determine whether the site will transition to a shelter; if this occurs, information will be distributed at that time.

For the latest emergency information, subscribe to Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) alerts at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

For updates from other community partners, the public is encouraged to go directly to the source. For the most up-to-date information, residents should refer to:



National Weather Service (Honolulu): Official forecasts, watches and warnings. Visit https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ .

Official forecasts, watches and warnings. Visit . Hawaiian Electric: Outage map, customer alerts and official updates on power outages and restoration. Call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 or visit www.hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.