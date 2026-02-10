Maui News

Lahaina Commercial Permitting Workshop rescheduled to Feb. 18 due to weather

February 10, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A resident looks over design concepts during an open house on Lahaina town commercial area street connectivity and mobility. File PC: County of Maui

Due to weather complications, the Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 Lahaina Commercial Permitting Workshop has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The workshop will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall in Kahului.

For more information on the workshop, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/business-events.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments