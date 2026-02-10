Lahaina Commercial Permitting Workshop rescheduled to Feb. 18 due to weather

Listen to this Article 1 minute

A resident looks over design concepts during an open house on Lahaina town commercial area street connectivity and mobility. File PC: County of Maui

Due to weather complications, the Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 Lahaina Commercial Permitting Workshop has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 18.

The workshop will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall in Kahului.

For more information on the workshop, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/business-events.