Lahaina Commercial Permitting Workshop rescheduled to Feb. 18 due to weather
Due to weather complications, the Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 Lahaina Commercial Permitting Workshop has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 18.
The workshop will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall in Kahului.
For more information on the workshop, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/business-events.
