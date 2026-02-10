Maui County monitoring conditions as wind advisory continues

File PC: Wendy Osher

Update: 10:48 a.m., Feb. 10, 2026:

County monitoring conditions during wind advisory through today

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Maui County through 6 p.m. today, Feb. 10. The Maui Emergency Management Agency partially activated its Emergency Operations Center at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 9, out of an abundance of caution due to the challenges West Maui faced from strong winds, power outages and potential communication disruptions.

County facility and parks updates:

The Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Convenience Center is closed today, Feb. 10, due to high winds in the area. The Lahaina Civic Center complex, Lahaina Aquatic Center, Lahaina satellite office of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing and Lahaina Resource Center are closed due to high winds and lack of power. The Kaunoa Senior Services site at the YMCA Westside Resource Center in Lahaina is closed today. While most County parks reopened today, Waiheʻe Beach Park is closed due to a broken water line, Kepaniwai Heritage Park in ʻĪao Valley remains closed due to safety concerns and Kanahā Beach Park – 3rd entrance remains closed for fallen tree removal.

Weather update:

An NWS wind advisory is in effect for Maui County through 6 p.m. today; this predicts east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down trees, blow away tents and awnings, impact power lines and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers in high-profile vehicles.

Water impacts:

County of Maui Department of Water Supply crews are waiting for river levels to recede and winds to subside before making repairs to a damaged water line in Honokōhau Valley. A water buffalo (potable water tank) is stationed at the bus stop.

Damage assessments:

MEMA is working with local and state partners to continue assessing damage from the storm. Residents and businesses impacted by the storm may submit damage reports at https://crisistrack.juvare.com/public/mauiHI/request.html. Damage reports after a severe weather event help assess impacts, prioritize response efforts and access recovery resources.

County response:

County Department of Public Works crews continue to work to clear debris and fallen trees and monitor water levels on roadways.

More information:

For the latest emergency information, subscribe to Maui Emergency Management Agency alerts atwww.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

For updates from other community partners, the public is encouraged to go directly to the source. For the most up-to-date information, residents should refer to: