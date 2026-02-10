Update: Significant outages in West Maui; PSPS watch in other parts of Maui

Update: 7:51 a.m., Feb. 10, 2026

PSPS in effect in West Maui

Public Safety Power Shutoff possible for parts of Hawaiʻi Island and Maui

Approximately 10,000 customers in West Maui remain without power this morning. An outage that began around 7 p.m. yesterday affected 8,800 customers in some parts of West Maui. Wind speeds increased to over 80 mph in parts of West Maui and humidity dropped rapidly so the determination was made around 8:30 p.m. to proactively turn off power to other remaining West Maui circuits with approximately 1,200 customers as part of the company’s PSPS program as a safety measure. Power will remain off until the hazardous weather subsides and crews can inspect and make any needed repairs.

With a wind advisory remaining in effect through 6 p.m. tonight for all Hawaiian Islands, Hawaiian Electric is closely monitoring these weather conditions that may affect its service territories. If necessary, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program within the next 12-24 hours and proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk in the South Kohala portion of Hawaiʻi Island as well as other PSPS identified areas of Maui, including Upcountry Maui.

Customers in PSPS identified areas on Maui and Hawai‘i Island are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages. Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps of areas that have high wildfire risk, go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS or call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS toll-free hotline at 1-844-483-8666.

Approximately 10,000 customers in West Maui lost power Monday night. Due to current Public Safety Power Shutoff weather conditions, Hawaiian Electric advised customers to prepare for an extended outage overnight into Tuesday. Wildfire risk is also being monitored for other PSPS identified areas of Maui, including Upcountry Maui, as well as parts of Hawaiʻi Island.

An outage that began around 7 p.m. affected some parts of West Maui. Wind speeds increased to over 80 mph in parts of West Maui and humidity dropped rapidly so the determination was made to proactively turn off power to other remaining circuits in West Maui as part of the company’s Public Safety Power Shutoff program around 8:30 p.m. as a safety measure.

About 10,000 customers in West Maui lost power and will remained out due to extreme wind gusts and rapidly plummeting humidity levels. HECO advised that power would remain off until weather subsides and crews can inspect and make any needed repairs. Customers are being asked to prepare for extended outages as a PSPS outage can last up to hours or days.

Hawaiian Electric has also initiated a PSPS watch for the South Kohala portion of Hawaiʻi Island and other PSPS identified areas of Maui, including Upcountry. A PSPS watch means that if weather conditions intensify in the next 12 to 24 hours Hawaiian Electric may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. During this watch period, customers in these areas are urged to initiate their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

The criteria for determining a shutoff include wind gusts 45 mph and higher, and relative humidity below 45%. The company analyzes data from weather stations and cameras near its infrastructure in high-risk areas with potential for fire spread. Wind gusts can be stronger in higher elevations than in residential areas.

For more information, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS. Follow Hawaiian Electric on social media or our mobile app.

PSPS Process