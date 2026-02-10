Maui Tech ʻOhana to explore human skills in AI world

TechOhana event flier.

The Maui Economic Development Board will host a Maui Tech ʻOhana session on March 11 featuring interactive games designed to help those working in the island’s growing technology sector.

Doug Nelson, founder of Kinection and partner at The Prompt, will lead the event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, in Kīhei.

The presentation will focus on human intelligence skills that remain necessary even as artificial intelligence changes the workplace, according to event organizers. Such techniques aim to maintain team morale and help with communication.

Nelson said he plans to use structured activities to help participants build professional connections.

Maui County supports the networking series to provide a way for residents to share ideas about business and technology.

Registration details are available by clicking here.