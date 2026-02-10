Seabury Hall wins first-ever Division II state mixed canoe paddling title

Seabury Hall Paddling States (2.7.26) PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

Seabury Hall captured the inaugural Division II state championship in mixed canoe paddling on Saturday at Keʻehi Lagoon, winning a tightly contested final at the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) Canoe Paddling Championships.

The Spartans crossed the finish line in the half-mile mixed Division II final with a time of 3:55.72, edging Nānākuli by just 0.37 seconds to secure the historic title.

Seabury Hall Paddling States (2.7.26) PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

The championship crew for Seabury Hall included Misaki Chun, Henry Devereux, Greta Freet, Wyatt Hartman, Odin Smith, and Stormy Smith. Keolahou Luksic paddled in place of Devereux during the semifinal race.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional members of the Seabury Hall mixed paddling team included Kaiwihokua Brummel, Kailana Hagan, Wesley Kosaka, and Noah Lopez., contributing to the team’s overall success throughout the season.

After the race, Coach Paul Kaʻuhane Luʻuwai reflected on the win, “I am extremely thrilled for our school, athletic department, parents, alumni, coaches, and, most importantly, our students. This is not an everyday event or honor to reflect upon. As a coach, you always aspire to bring out the very best in your team and athletes, and I could not be more proud of what our kids accomplished.”

Seabury Hall finished sixth in the girls Division II final.

Seabury Hall Paddling States (2.7.26) PC: Seabury Hall/Bryan Berkowitz

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This season marked the inaugural year of Division II competition at the HHSAA state canoe paddling championships, broadening opportunities and recognition for programs across the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“None of these championships come without dedication, commitment, perseverance, ability, a little luck, and a tremendous amount of hard work. There are so many components that go into competing at a high level in any sport. I am fortunate that our students buy into the work and the sacrifice required to compete and to win,” said Seabury Hall Head Coach Paul Kaʻuhane Luʻuwai.

The Division II mixed title adds to a strong championship legacy for the Spartans, marking Seabury Hall’s sixth state canoe paddling championship overall. Previous titles include girls division championships in 2013 and 2017, and mixed division championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When asked about the historic paddling state title, Athletic Director Yaya Meyer shared, “I am so proud of our student-athletes for the leadership, commitment, and teamwork they have shown all season long. They truly embodied hard work and have represented Seabury Hall with excellence.”