Sweets for sweethearts: UH Maui College bake shop hosts Valentine’s pop-up sale

February 10, 2026, 2:00 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi Maui College pastry chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield will lead students in whipping up delicious pastries for Valentine’s Day treats. PC: UH Maui College

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College culinary students will hold a two-day Valentine’s Day bake sale this Thursday and Friday, offering handmade sweets to the public at the Kahului campus.

The sale runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13 at the Petite Patisserie corner of the Pāʻina Market. Pastry chef Instructor Hannah Stanchfield and her students are preparing heart-shaped brownies dipped in ganache, strawberry brioche buns and large filled cream puffs.

  • Cream Puff Stacks. PC: UH Maui College
  • Chocolate Strawberry Brioche Buns. PC: UH Maui College
  • Chocolate Sourdough Boules. PC: UH Maui College

For a family looking for holiday treats, the menu features flavors including cookies ‘n’ cream, crème brûlée and strawberry. Stanchfield said the shop may also have surprise items available, such as chocolate cherry sourdough and pink brioche.

The bake shop pop-ups regularly sell out, and campus officials recommend customers arrive early because there are no presales or preorders.

All items are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The event provides hands-on experience for students training for careers in the island’s resort and restaurant industry.

