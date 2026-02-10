West Maui traffic patterns to be altered due to power shut off 

File photo by Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that adjustments will be made to traffic patterns in West Maui as the public safety power shut off by Hawaiian Electric continues.

In the next couple of hours, generators will be set up to power traffic signals at the intersections of Keawe Street and Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30), Kāʻanapali Parkway and Honoapi‘ilani Highway along with Lower Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Turn movements at these intersections will not be restricted. Currently Maui Police Department officers are conducting traffic control at these intersections.

Traffic on the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) will also be limited to right turns only. Signs will be posted.

Other traffic signals in West Maui may not be operating. Please treat these intersections as four-way stops.