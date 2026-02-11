$1.6M from federal government set aside for digitization of Bishop Museum collections

An installation featuring three ʻumeke (bowls) gifted to King David Kalākaua for his 50th birthday on Nov. 16, 1886. (PC: Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum)

US Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawai‘i, secured $1.6 million earmarked in this year’s federal appropriations deal to help digitize Bishop Museum collections.

The funding will support the creation of a program to digitize entire collections for use by the public, academic institutions and other museums.

“The incredible collections at Bishop Museum have educated generations of locals, scholars and tourists about our state’s rich history and culture,” said Schatz in an announcement about the funding. “This funding will help digitize these vital resources, providing greater access and preserving them for generations to come.”

Schatz is a senior member of the US Senate Appropriations Committee.

Bishop Museum holds the world’s foremost collection of Hawaiʻi and Pacific materials.

Museum holdings include:

22 million plant and animal specimens.

1.3 million artifacts of Hawai‘i and the Pacific.

More than 1 million historical photographs, films, works of art, audio recordings and manuscripts.

125,000 historical publications.

“These collections are an unparalleled resource for students, teachers, scholars, cultural practitioners, artists and scientists for knowledge and inspiration,” said Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum President and Chief Executive Officer Kris Helgen in the funding announcement. “These funds will allow us to embark on a large-scale digitization initiative to preserve collection materials and to provide free online access to the knowledge we steward.”