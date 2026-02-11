Hawaiian Electric morning update: Power remains on in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk

PC: Hawaiian Electric

Power remains on in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. Although weather conditions have improved, Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor the threat from high winds and dry conditions and may proactively shut off power in West Maui, Upcountry Maui and the South Kohala area on Hawaiʻi Island as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff program.

Last night, power was restored to more than 10,000 West Maui customers who were impacted by a power shutoff. Crews will continue to assess damage and make repairs today.

Customers who are still without power should call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line to report the outage if they haven’t already done so:

O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawai‘i Island: 1-855-304-9191

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

Outages that are not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS. Follow Hawaiian Electric on social media or our mobile app.