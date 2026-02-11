Special Olympics Hawaiʻi announces team headed to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics Hawai‘i announced its delegation of athletes, Unified Partners and coaches — including participants from Maui — who will represent the islands as part of team Hui O Hawai‘i at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis.

Photo Credit: Stanley Chun

These inspiring individuals will join competitors from all 50 states in a powerful celebration of inclusion and sportsmanship June 20-26.

“The athletes selected to compete at the national level have the strength, spirit and determination to make Hawai‘i proud,” said Special Olympics Hawai‘i President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Epstein in announcing the team. “They represent the very best of our islands and the heart, values and aloha spirit that we hope to share with other Special Olympics delegations from around the country.”

This year’s Hui O Hawai‘i delegation includes athletes, Unified partners, coaches and youth leaders from throughout the state: O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

Athletes will compete in basketball, bowling and track and field — showcasing their skills on a national stage.

The delegation also features two Unified Champion Schools Youth Leaders from Campbell High School on O‘ahu.

Youth leadership prepares youth leaders to take on meaningful roles within their school setting, Special Olympics and then the general community.

Also joining the delegation retired Hawai‘i Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, who is a Law Enforcement Torch Run officer.

The torch run engages law enforcement personnel worldwide to champion acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

Law Enforcement Torch Run participants this year will run the longest route in USA Games history and first coast-to-coast run, beginning at the Eternal Flame of Hope in Chicago before the final leg makes multiple stops throughout Minnesota.

“I’m excited to be going to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and leading my team to gold! But, no matter what, we are giving it everything we’ve got,” said Hui O Hawai‘i basketball team captain Kaleo Carvalho in the team announcement. “I want the whole country to feel the aloha spirit. All our hard work will show in the results at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, whether we come home wearing the gold or not!”

Photo Credit: Stanley Chun

Below are the 30 Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes, Unified Partners and coaches who make up Hui O Hawai‘i.

Basketball

Athletes

Jordan Ah Quin: Honolulu (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help Jordan get to the USA Games.

Honolulu (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help Jordan get to the USA Games. Stanley Alvarez: Waiʻanae, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help Stanley get to the USA Games.

Waiʻanae, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help Stanley get to the USA Games. Shane Caluyo: Waiʻanae (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help Shane get to the USA Games.

Waiʻanae (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help Shane get to the USA Games. Kaleo Carvalho: Waiʻanae (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help Kaleo get to the USA Games.

Waiʻanae (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help Kaleo get to the USA Games. William Cho: Honolulu (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help William get to the USA Games.

Honolulu (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help William get to the USA Games. Jules Cuban: Ewa Beach, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help Jules get to the USA Games.

Ewa Beach, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help Jules get to the USA Games. Armando Dickerson: Makakilo, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help Armando get to the USA Games.

Makakilo, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click to make a donation to help Armando get to the USA Games. David Okuda: ʻAiea, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click here to make a donation to help David get to the USA Games.

Coaches

Brandon Shiira: Pearl City, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click here (bit.ly/brandonshiira) to make a donation to help Brandon get to the USA Games.

Pearl City, O‘ahu (Pirates). Click here (bit.ly/brandonshiira) to make a donation to help Brandon get to the USA Games. Chad Dias: Honolulu (Pirates). Click here (bit.ly/chaddias) to make a donation to help Chad get to the USA Games.

Bowling

Athletes

Johnathan Anderson (Unified Partner): Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i (Kaua‘i Lanakila). Click here to make a donation to help Johnathan get to the USA Games.

Kapa‘a, Kaua‘i (Kaua‘i Lanakila). Click to make a donation to help Johnathan get to the USA Games. Bradley “Kaimana” McDermott-Sa: Anahola, Kaua‘i (Kaua‘i Lanakila). Click here to make a donation to help Kaimana get to the USA Games.

Anahola, Kaua‘i (Kaua‘i Lanakila). Click to make a donation to help Kaimana get to the USA Games. Brandon Taitingfong: Ewa Beach (Team Arise). Click here to make a donation to help Brandon get to the USA Games.

Ewa Beach (Team Arise). Click to make a donation to help Brandon get to the USA Games. Herbert Taitingfong (Unified Partner): Ewa Beach (Team Arise). Click here to make a donation to help Herbert get to the USA Games.

Coach

Anne Kim: Mililani, O‘ahu (Team Arise). Click here (bit.ly/annekim) to make a donation to help Anne get to the USA Games.

Track and Field

Athletes

Danielle Castrence: Wailuku, Maui (Maui). Click here (bit.ly/daniellecastrence) to make a donation to help Danielle get to the USA Games.

Wailuku, Maui (Maui). Click here (bit.ly/daniellecastrence) to make a donation to help Danielle get to the USA Games. Maja Gonya: Hilo, Hawai‘i Island (Red Waves). Click here (bit.ly/majagonya) to make a donation to help Maja get to the USA Games.

Hilo, Hawai‘i Island (Red Waves). Click here (bit.ly/majagonya) to make a donation to help Maja get to the USA Games. Kassandra Okinaka: Hilo (Waiākea High School). Click here (bit.ly/kassandraokinaka) to make a donation to help Kassandra get to the USA Games.

Hilo (Waiākea High School). Click here (bit.ly/kassandraokinaka) to make a donation to help Kassandra get to the USA Games. Eva Ujano: Wailuku, Maui (Maui). Click here (bit.ly/evaujano) to make a donation to help Eva get to the USA Games.

Coaches

Doreen Hernandez: Haʻikū, Maui (Maui). Click here (bit.ly/doreenhernandez). to make a donation to help Doreen get to the USA Games.

Haʻikū, Maui (Maui). Click here (bit.ly/doreenhernandez). to make a donation to help Doreen get to the USA Games. Jeffrey St. Pierre: Canada (Maui). Click here (bit.ly/jeffstpierre) to make a donation to help Jeffrey get to the USA Games.

Youth Leaders

Aiden Apolinario: Ewa Beach (Campbell High School). Click here (bit.ly/aidenapolinario) to make a donation to help Aiden get to the USA Games.

Ewa Beach (Campbell High School). Click here (bit.ly/aidenapolinario) to make a donation to help Aiden get to the USA Games. Aha‘ilono Isaia: Ewa Beach (Campbell High School). Click here (bit.ly/ahailonaisaia) to make a donation to help Aha‘ilono get to the USA Games.

Leader

Emerald Chun, Unified Champion Schools Manager (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff).

Leadership

Head of delegation: Greg Terhune, director of sports (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff).

Greg Terhune, director of sports (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff). Assistant head of delegation: Nip Ho, senior vice president of programs (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff).

Nip Ho, senior vice president of programs (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff). Assistant head of delegation: Cindy Ujimori, vice president of community outreach (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff).

Cindy Ujimori, vice president of community outreach (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff). Medical staff: Danny Kao, operations supervisor at American Medical Response.

Danny Kao, operations supervisor at American Medical Response. Families coordinator: Adrienne Laurion, neighbor island regional director (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff).

Adrienne Laurion, neighbor island regional director (Special Olympics Hawai‘i staff). Law Enforcement Torch Run: Retired Hawai‘i Police Department Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz.















Those who want to support Special Olympics Hawai‘i can also make a donation online and make a donation to any of our athletes, coaches, sports or the Hui O Hawai‘i team.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be one of the largest, most inclusive sporting events in the country, bringing together 3,000 athletes, 1,500 coaches, 10,000 volunteers and an expected 75,000 fans from all 50 states.

They aim to spark a ripple effect that transforms lives, unites communities and changes the world through the power of sport and inclusion.

Visit the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games website to learn more about the games.