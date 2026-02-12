Maui News

Hale Kau Kau provides 6,000 meals on Maui in January, setting new record

February 12, 2026
Barry Rosenfeld, president of Hale Kau Kau.

Hale Kau Kau provided nearly 6000 meals to homebound elderly and disabled Maui residents as well as to those with food insecurity in the month of January, according to Board President Barry Rosenfeld.

This was the most monthly meals ever served by the organization since its founding in 1991. Based at St. Theresa Church in Kīhei, Hale Kau Kau’s mission focuses on providing food to those in need with compassion and aloha.

Anyone who would like to make a donation or volunteer to help Hale Kau Kau can visit its website at https://www.halekaukau.org/contact-us.

