Hawaiʻi DHS announces extension of Disaster Case Management Program

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams worked to register wildfire survivors for assistance following the August 2023 Maui wildfires. File PC: Aug. 14, 2023

Gov. Josh Green and the state of Hawai‘i Department of Human Services announced the extension of the Disaster Case Management Program.

The DCMP is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and connects survivors of disasters with specially trained disaster case managers to help assess and address their needs through a disaster recovery plan, which includes resources, decision-making priorities, providing guidance, and tools.

The program was launched in November of 2023, following the devastating Maui wildfires, to ensure that survivors could access the resources and support needed on their paths to recovery. To date, the DCMP has helped more than 6,800 survivors access the help they need, connecting them with services worth more than $163 million.

This extension of the FEMA grant will culminate in the DCMP evolving from a state-led program to a Maui County-led program by August of 2026, which will enable the DCMP to continue its essential work in supporting survivors and to be more closely aligned with locally led recovery efforts. The DCMP will continue to provide services throughout this transition. Survivors currently participating in the DCMP do not need to take any action and will continue to receive services without interruption.

The DCMP will continue to be supported through local providers, with Global Empowerment Mission stepping in as the lead support organization. GEM has played a key role in the ongoing wildfire recovery efforts, including in the DHS Rental Assistance Program, which helped more than 1,000 FEMA-ineligible survivors and their families in finding housing options. A significant part of the DCMP’s ongoing work will be to support the FEMA Temporary Housing Assistance for Maui wildfire survivors, which was just extended through February 2027 and will provide critical stability for survivors in need of housing.

“My administration is committed to helping all survivors of the Maui wildfires get the support they need and we are proud to be transitioning the DCMP to Maui County to continue this work,” said Gov. Josh Green. “The DCMP has been highly successful in helping connect survivors to the resources available and an essential component in the recovery of thousands of survivors. I have asked the DHS team already in place to support the county in taking the reins on this crucial program and look forward to its continued success.”

“The DCMP is uniquely focused on helping survivors navigate the recovery process. As Maui County continues to help our communities rebuild and recover, they are best positioned to deploy the considerable resources of the DCMP to meet local needs. The DHS team has been supporting this essential program since its beginning and is working closely with the county to ensure its continued effectiveness,” said DHS Deputy Director Trista Speer. “We are thankful to Governor Green for his ongoing commitment to wildfire survivors, to Maui Mayor Bissen for recognizing the value of the DCMP and to FEMA for this grant extension, to facilitate this transition so the DCMP may continue through this long-term recovery phase. We are also grateful to our local community-based partners for stepping up their support as recovery efforts continue to evolve to meet survivors’ needs.”

“The DHS DCMP has been a trailblazer in disaster recovery, always keeping the Maui community and wildfire survivors at the center of every decision,” said DHS Disaster Case Management Program Director, Dr. Jennifer Monaghan. “I am proud to continue leading a team that is trauma-informed and rooted in compassion as we grow and move forward together. This next phase of recovery is about supporting wildfire survivors as they navigate what comes next and about moving forward together, stronger than ever.”

“Global Empowerment Mission is proud to support the communities affected by the 2023 Maui wildfires and especially through the DCMP. This program is so valuable in helping connect survivors with the resources they need — and we are deeply thankful to DHS and Mayor Bissen for their trust in continuing this work,” said Danielle Dreis of Global Empowerment Mission. “Through their support and our partnership with the other locally based community organizations involved in this vital program, we will carry the work of the DCMP onward towards our shared goal of recovery.”