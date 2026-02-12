Homesteader becomes first Molokaʻi driver to complete new MEO commercial driver program

Kayla Luuloa (right) holds her commercial driver’s license card while with her instructor, Maui Economic Opportunity Molokaʻis Amy Makaiwi. MEO needs more qualified bus drivers. PC: MEO

A Hawaiian Homes homesteader who recently returned to Molokaʻi is the first resident to obtain a commercial driver’s license in a new Maui Economic Opportunity training program on the island.

Kayla Luuloa passed her commercial driver’s license exam on Feb. 5 and will be training to drive MEO buses that provide the island’s only mass transit option through a Human Services transportation contract with Maui County.

With no other such training opportunities on Molokaʻi and a demand for bus drivers, MEO created the in-house program. Driver supervisor Amy Makaiwi runs the commercial driver training program, a required qualification for an MEO bus driver on Molokaʻi.

Kayla’s dad gave her the homestead, which led her to give up city life for the slower, rural farming life. At first, she tried commuting back and forth to O`ahu for work but ended up deciding to stay on Molokaʻi to rebuild the homestead and to be present for her wife and two step-children.

Once the homestead rebuilding was completed, Kayla started looking for work and came across the MEO driver training program. MEO pays a stipend while prospective drivers obtain their licenses.

“The process was long, and there were many frustrations throughout the training,” she said. “Looking back at all the studying and effort I put in, it was all worth it.

“The stress is gone and a heavy weight has been lifted off my shoulders. Now I can go home to my family with peace of mind.”

Kayla is MEO Molokaʻi’s fifth personal assistance technician. There is an individual in the training program and another being on-boarded.

Maui Economic Opportunity holds a Maui County contract to provide transportation in the rural communities of Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and East Maui. For more information about transportation services on Molokaʻi, call 808-553-3218; on Lānaʻi, 808-565-6665; in Hāna, 808-248-8282; and on Maui, 808-877-7651.

MEO also operates paratransit services for The Maui Bus by reservation. More drivers are needed.

If you are interested in becoming a driver, call MEO Human Resources at 808-249-2990.