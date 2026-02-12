Open house Feb. 25 on new water conservation rules that take effect March 1

Maui water. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply invites the public to a community open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, to learn about recent amendments to Maui County’s Water Use Conservation rules, which take effect March 1, 2026.

Free plants, water-saving fixtures and light refreshments will be available for those who attend the in-person event at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku.

Maui County Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean PC: County of Maui

“The updated rules are part of our efforts to safeguard Maui’s water and support the community in wise water-usage practices,” DWS Director John Stufflebean said. “We invite everyone to join us at the open house or online to learn more and connect with our DWS team members.”

For those unable to attend in person, an online presentation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, via Microsoft Teams. The session will include a brief presentation covering the updated rules, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

Join the meeting: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25765167662074?p=pS4NwnGKtyTS6Rr9J2

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25765167662074?p=pS4NwnGKtyTS6Rr9J2 Meeting ID: 257 651 676 620 74

257 651 676 620 74 Passcode: jE3KQ2mf

The Feb. 25 open house will feature a brief presentation on changes to the Water Code and what it means for the community. After the presentation, attendees may visit the DWS Water Conservation booth to ask questions about the updates or explore other stations to:

Learn where their drinking water comes from and how it is treated

Explore upcoming projects and initiatives

Receive guidance tailored to their specific water needs

Access additional information and resources

The Maui County Council approved Bill 158 in January, amending the County Water Code to address water waste, promote responsible water use and ensure a reliable, sustainable water supply. The new rules prioritize essential needs, limit nonessential uses, and provide practical guidance to help residents and businesses conserve water effectively.

For details on DWS water conservation and related resources, visit https://waterresources.mauicounty.gov/153/Water-Conservation.