Schatz secures $1 million earmark to improve Molokaʻi Airport

Molokaʻi Airport

US Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i secured $1 million in congressionally directed spending, also known as an earmark, in this year’s appropriations deal for Moloka‘i Airport. The funding will be used to rehabilitate the runway and taxiways at MKK to prevent future airport disruptions. It is part of $147 million In earmarks secured by Schatz.

“For many residents on Moloka‘i, air travel is critical for daily life – it helps people get to work, reach medical care, and stay connected with family and friends,” said Schatz, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This new earmark funding will help improve the Moloka‘i Airport, making its runway and taxiways safer and more resilient.”