Aloha United Way’s 211 Annual Report reveals rising housing and food needs across Hawaiʻi

On Feb. 11, Aloha United Way released its 2025 AUW 211 Annual Report, highlighting what residents across Hawaiʻi needed most in 2025 based on contacts to the 211 Statewide Helpline. The report examines year-over-year contact volume, geographic trends, and the types of assistance people sought most often.

The AUW 211 Annual Report also includes data insights for each county and the top three zip codes, which will help identify service shortages, inform planning and advocacy, and strengthen community response to better support residents in the future.

Key findings from the 2025 AUW 211 Annual Report include:

AUW’s 211 Statewide Helpline handled 99,576 contacts , including calls, texts, and online requests, marking the highest volume since 2021, when communities were still facing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

211 specialists handled 51,576 live calls, texts and chats, with 38,923 referrals made to community-based organizations and government agencies.

30,969 cases were opened, providing personalized, in-depth navigation support to individuals and families across Hawaiʻi.

Housing remained the most urgent need, accounting for 39% of all requests, followed by food assistance at 18%.

During the final three months of 2025, 211 call volume increased by 70%, driven in part by the government shutdown, SNAP uncertainty and confusion about where to turn for help.

Kūpuna (55+) accounted for 35% of 211 calls, highlighting the growing needs among older adults for housing stability, food access, and utility assistance

“When someone calls 211, they are often carrying a lot. They may be worried about rent, food, or a bill they cannot cover, and unsure where to start,” said Michelle Bartell, president and CEO of Aloha United Way. “Our trained specialists take time to listen without judgment, ask a few questions, and help callers find a clear next step. This helpline works because the community stands behind it, from nonprofit partners and legislators to donors and volunteers. Together, we helped neighbors across Hawaiʻi get connected to support and move toward stability.”

“Every day, families across Hawaiʻi face tough decisions about housing, food and basic necessities,” said Governor Josh Green. “The 211 Statewide Helpline provides a direct connection to trusted local resources in every county. During the 2025 federal government shutdown, 211 saw a surge in contacts as residents looked for clear information and guidance on next steps. This report shows why 211 needs strong, reliable support year-round.”

“As one of the agencies most frequently referred through 211, we see how important this connection is,” said Tina Andrade, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi. “When families reach out for help with rent, food or other urgent needs, 211 helps guide them to the right door. That coordination helps providers respond faster and helps families stabilize sooner.”

For more than three decades, Aloha United Way’s 211 Statewide Helpline connected people across Hawaiʻi with local support. Established in 1990, 211 provided free, confidential health and human services information and referrals in every county. Trained 211 information and referral specialists assessed each caller’s situation and connected individuals and families to local resources. To learn more, visit AUW211.org.