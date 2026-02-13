Candlelight vigil set Tuesday evening to highlight aloha, unity and peace

Candlelight vigil. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui County will host a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 for residents to join in shared commitment to aloha, unity, peace and compassion. The event will be held on the Kalana O Maui front lawn at 200 S. High St. in Wailuku.

Mayor Richard Bissen, along with Veronica Mendoza, Maui nonprofit Roots Reborn executive director, will speak at the vigil, which will include prayer and song. Battery-powered candles will be provided.

“In a moment marked by uncertainty and deeply felt concerns, this vigil offers our community a place to come together in peace,” Bissen said. “It is a reminder that aloha is not passive. It calls us to listen, to care for one another and to stand against division. We gather in recognition of our kuleana to care for one another. This is a moment to reaffirm our shared humanity and our commitment to treating every person with dignity and compassion.”

“The moment we are living in asks something of all of us,” said Mendoza of Roots Reborn, a multicultural immigrant justice and disaster response organization dedicated to supporting migrant and immigrant communities on Maui. “Our immigrant families are part of the fabric of Maui. They are not strangers. They are the people who nourish us, who work beside us, who love their children the way we love ours. They deserve to see their community rally around them. I invite every resident to join us on February 17, united in aloha.”