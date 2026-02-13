Community invited to Council Member Batangan’s Feb. 27 Kahului town hall

Council Member Kauanoe Batangan, who took office Jan. 5, announced today that he plans to host his first town hall Feb. 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Batangan said he will be gathering input and sharing his legislative priorities for the remainder of this year as the council prepares for its annual budget session after receiving the fiscal year 2027 budget proposal next month. Batangan was appointed to fill the remainder of the 2025-27 term for the seat held by Council Member Tasha Kama following her passing last year.

“Over the next few months, I will be meeting face-to-face with our residents to find out what matters most to them, and it starts with this meeting,” said Batangan, who holds the seat for the Kahului residency area. “Our community’s participation in these discussions plays a vital role in determining the path forward.”

Batangan said he plans to hold a Q&A session during the two-hour town hall meeting, which is being held in Ka Lama 103 on the college campus. All residents are welcome at the meeting, he said.

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is located at 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave.

For more information, contact Batangan’s office at 808-270-5501 or by email at kauanoe.batangan@mauicounty.us.